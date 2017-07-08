BREAKING: Ivanka Trump Attacked By Assailant With Knife… Please Show Your Support

According to disturbing new reports, a knife-wielding man claiming to be a U.S. senator was arrested after attempting to reach Ivanka Trump in Trump Tower.

52-year-old Adames Benitez was wearing a bulletproof vest when he arrived at the building in Midtown on Thursday afternoon. Secret Service agents discovered the Bronx man was carrying two throwing knives, a weighted sock, and a fake state I.D. card. According to police, Benitez said he was there to talk to the president’s daughter about her fashion line and claimed he owned the building.

Benitez faces charges of weapons possession and possession of a fake I.D. After his arrest, he was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.