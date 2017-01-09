BREAKING: ISIS STRIKES AGAIN IN HORRIFYING TERRORIST ATTACK

On Sunday, the world was rocked by yet another devastating terrorist attack, when a Palestinian terrorist rammed a truck through a group of Israeli soldiers who were visiting a tourist attraction in Jerusalem. At least four were killed and 15 more wounded in the disturbing attack.

The attack was remarkably similar to the recent ones in Berlin and Nice. This time, the entire thing was capture on video, showing terrorists backing over soldiers—mercilessly trapping them under the wheels of his truck. Eventually, the terrorist was shot dead by police at the tourist area, overlooking holy sites in the Old City like the Dome of the Rock.

“A lone terrorist drove his truck into a group of soldiers standing on the side of the road,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told reporters. “They got off the bus, and as they were getting off the bus and getting organized, he took advantaged.”

Tour guide Eytan Rund told authorities the attack was definitely “intentional.”

“The truck sent me flying, I was lucky, just a couple of bruises,” he told reporters. “The right corner of the truck hit me and sent me flying, a couple of flips on the grass, I am quite amazed that I am standing here right now.”

Rund added that he realized the attack was intentional when the truck “suddenly turned around to probably run over again.” Fortunately, Rund was able to get a hold of his firearm. He ended up shooting his entire magazine until it was over. It is not yet clear if Rund was the man to successfully fire the fatal shot.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation just hours after the attack, claiming the terrorist had been identified and that “according to all the signs he was a supporter of the Islamic State.” He also noted their “definitely could be a connection” between this attack and previous ones we’ve seen.

What do you think? Will you pray for Israel?