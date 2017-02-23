BREAKING: Impeachment Resolution Passed, It’s Actually Happening

This week, the city council of Richmond, California voted unanimously in favor of a resolution calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached. Breitbart reports that the city council agenda included “a resolution in support of a Congressional investigation regarding the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.”

The group argued that POTUS should be impeached based on links to his private business holdings. Of course, there is absolutely zero evidence to support their claims that Trump has benefitted from conflicts of interest. There is also no evidence that he has done anything to meet the “high crimes and misdemeanors” standard required for impeachment.

This is not entirely unexpected. Richmond politicians have a history of attempting to take down Trump. In 2015, the city’s mayor accused him of inciting a hate crime against a local mosque—even though the suspect had praised Hillary Clinton on social media.