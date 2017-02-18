BREAKING: House Votes To Overturn Huge Obama’s Regulation

Barack Obama got more bad news this week when the House of Representatives voted to rescind a last-minute regulation that blocked states from defunding Planned Parenthood.

In the final days of his presidency, Obama’s Department of Health and Human Services issued a regulation to restrict the ability of states to block “specific types of providers” from receiving Title X funds “based on reasons unrelated to their ability to provide required services in an effective manner. The list included Planned Parenthood.

The DHHS said the regulation would increase access to family planning services, but it actually stripped away the state’s ability to decide where Title X funds are most necessary.

The measure was overturned in a 230-188.

“While I am unapologetically pro-life, you don’t have to be in order to support this resolution,” Rep. Diane Black, who introduced the legislation, argued. “You just have to believe in the Tenth Amendment. Despite the histrionics you may hear on the other side of the aisle today, with this resolution we are not voting to defund Planned Parenthood, voting to cut Title X funding, or voting to restrict abortion rights…We are simply voting to affirm the right of states to fund the healthcare providers that best suit their needs, without fear of reprisal from their own federal government.”

