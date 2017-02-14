BREAKING: House Launches Full Blown Impeachment Plan To Bring Donald Down

From the moment Donald Trump won the election, liberals have been plotting a way to get him impeached. It’s no surprise that Democrat lawmakers have just launched a disgusting plan designed to strip Trump of his power.

According to Breitbart, Democrats are trying to push a narrative that Trump is mentally ill and unfit to be president. Clearly, this is an attempt to lay the groundwork for them to invoke the 25th amendment of the Constitution, allowing for the commander-in-chief’s removal from the office because of his inability “to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Rep. Ted Lieu added fuel to the fire last week when he tweeted that Trump should be required to take a mental health exam. Days later, U.S. News and World Report ran a story entitled, “Temperament Tantrum: Some say President Donald Trump’s personality isn’t just flawed, it’s dangerous.”

The controversial story quoted John D. Gartner claiming Trump is “dangerously mentally ill and temperamentally incapable of being president.” The article described Gartner as a “practicing psychotherapist.”

