Texas Makes Ground Breaking Move To Ban Sharia Law Forever

In a move that has outraged liberals everywhere, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has just signed a bill that would ban Shariah law and other forms of foreign law from being used in Texas courts.

Texas House Bill 45, known as the “American Laws for American Courts” bill, would require the “Texas Supreme Court to adopt rules and provide judicial instruction regarding the application of foreign laws in certain family law cases.” The measure also states that “litigants in actions under the Family Code involving a marriage relationship or a parent-child relationship are protected against violations of constitutional rights and public policy in the application of foreign law and the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitration awards by courts of this state by a well-established body of law.”

Essentially, it means that cases involving divorces, child custody, or other domestic disputes are protected from having foreign laws injected into the proceedings. Before the measure was passed, spouses could enter into agreements that would apply foreign law to their cases.

“My colleagues and I here at the Texas Legislature want to make sure Texas judges never apply foreign law in Texas courts in violation of constitutional rights and the public policy of our state,” State Rep. Flynn said, according to Breitbart.

Though the bill doesn’t mention any particular religion by name, it does make it clear that U.S. law and Texas law supersedes all foreign law. Still, the Council on American-Islamic Relations has already called the measure biased, claiming it is “designed to negatively impact Muslims’ civil rights and to demonize their faith. We believe it aims to prevent Muslims from practicing their faith in areas such as Islamic marriage, divorce, funeral procedures, and civil agreements.”

Do you think Gov. Abbott made the right decision in passing the measure?