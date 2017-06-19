BREAKING: Horror In South Carolina… This Is Terrifying

According to reports, the Coast Guard has announced that one person is being questioned about a potential threat at the Wando Terminal shipping port in South Carolina last week.

Live 5 News reported that the terminal was closed on Wednesday night after there was a report of a “dirty bomb” aboard a vessel. The threat was reported at 8 pm and involved a container aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis. The FBI was called to investigate.

“The Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston’s Wando terminal which has been evacuated while bomb detection units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat,” Coast Guard officials said.

Workers were evacuated from the terminal with an hour.

Fourteen Coast Guard agents investigated the containers with radioactive technology, but they did not find anything suspicious. The person being questioned has been described as the “original source” of the threat.

“#update the original reporting source of the threat in Port of Charleston has been detained by authorities for further questioning,” the Coast Guard tweeted.