BREAKING: Horror In NYC… It Just Keeps Getting Worse

On Thursday, an SUV jumped the curb in New York City, injuring at least nine people in an accident that has residents very uneasy. Four of the pedestrians are in serious condition and others are recovering from minor injuries.

The SUV reportedly jumped the curb on West 37th Street and Ninth Avenue around 12:30 PM local time. A witness said the SUV hit the driver’s car and a parked vehicle before jumping the curb and going into the apartment building.

The incident is particularly disturbing given that plowing cars through civilians is a tactic recently used by ISIS in the London Bridge and several other attacks. At present, it is unknown whether this incident was an accident or an attack.