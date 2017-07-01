BREAKING: Horror In New York Hospital… Shooter On The Loose

A gunman has opened fire with an assault rifle inside a hospital in the Bronx borough of New York, killing one doctor and injuring six other people. The gunman, a former doctor at the hospital, also killed himself in the attack.

The shooting occurred at the 1,000-bed Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, in an attack that Mayor Bill de Blasio says was workplace-related. He called the attack a “horrific situation in the middle of a place that people associate with care and comfort.”

Police say the suspect was wearing a white medical coat when he was found. An assault rifle was also discovered nearby. Though the gunman has not been officially named, authorities told the media he was Henry Bello, 45. Bello is a former family medicine doctor at the hospital who had resigned in 2015 in lieu of termination.

The gunman reportedly attempted to set himself on fire and died of a self-inflicted wound.

Bronx-Lebanon is a private, not-for-profit hospital that has been operating for more than a century. Although shootings at hospitals are not common, there have been several instances in recent years.