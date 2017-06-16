BREAKING: Horror In New Mexico, Please Pray

According to devastating new reports, at least two people, including one child, were killed on Tuesday night when a small plane crash in southern New Mexico.

The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 10pm on Tuesday at the airport in Ruidoso, New Mexico, located about 140 miles northeast of El Paso. The victims have been identified 39-year-old Justin King and his 13-year-old son Hayden. Prior to his death, King served as Vice President at King Industries Corporation, an engineering company specializing in disaster relief services. He was a graduate of the University of Wyoming, where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pair was flying a Beechcraft King Air E-90 twin-engine plane on their way to Abilene, Texas when the plane burned upon impact shortly after takeoff. The FAA intends to investigate the cause of the crash.

Please send your prayers to the King family during this difficult time.