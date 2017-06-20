BREAKING: Horror In Massachusetts… It’s Happening

Police have reportedly closed off a Massachusetts shopping mall after reports that an “armed and dangerous man” was holed up inside.

The police were called to the Square One Mall in Saugus after reports of a break-in at Dick’s Sporting Goods. A SWAT team responding to calls and is attempting to hunt down the burglar, who is believed to have gained access to the store’s gun section.

Police warned the public to stay away from the mall.

“This is an active situation, and the Saugus Police Department urges everyone to avoid the Mall area at this time. Additional details will be released as soon as they are available,” authorities said in a statement.

The suspect is believed to be armed with a long gun, and witnesses say police have blocked off all entrances to the mall. They have several ambulances on standby in case the situation escalates.