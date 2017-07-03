BREAKING: Horror In Alabama, Shooter On The Loose

Reports are coming in of a possible active shooter at a U.S. Army installation in Alabama. Fox News reported that an alert was issued on Twitter by the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville of a “possible active shooter on the Arsenal.”

“Installation is on lockdown,” the tweet read. “Run, hide, fight.”

“Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down,” it continued. “Run hide fight.”

We will update you with more details when we have them, as this story is still developing.

In the meantime, please keep those in potential danger in your prayers.