BREAKING: Hollywood Legend From Some Of Your Favorite Classics Suddenly Passes

Actor Adam West, most famous for his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in the 1960s “Batman” TV series, has died at the age of 88. West passed away on Friday night “after a short but brave battle with leukemia.”

“It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news,” the family said. “He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him.”

West played the superhero to be straight for kids and funny for adults. Though he initially was frustrated with being typecast after ‘Batman,’ he later admitted he was thrilled to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise.

“I am delighted because my character became iconic and has opened a lot of doors in other ways, too,” West told the Associated Press just three years ago.

On Saturday, many of West’s former co-stars spoke out to pay their respects.

“He was bright, witty, and fun to work with,” Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman to West’s Batman, said in a statement Saturday. “I will miss him in the physical world and savor him always in the world of imagination and creativity.”

After serving in the Army, West went to Hollywood and began appearing on a number of television series, including “Bonanza,” “Perry Mason” and “Bewitched.” In April 2012, West received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, he did the voice of Mayor Adam West on “Family Guy.”

West was married three times, and had six children. He had homes in both Los Angeles and Palm Springs but spent most of his time with his wife Marcelle at their ranch near Sun Valley, Idaho.