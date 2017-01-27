BREAKING: Hillary’s Coming Back And It’s Worse Than You Could Have Ever Imagined

After Hillary Clinton suffered an intense loss to President Trump in the November election, many Americans hoped they had seen the last of the Clintons in politics. Unfortunately, friends of Clinton claim she hopes to be back on the campaign trail fundraising and has no intention of stepping away from the political arena.

“The Democratic Party does need new blood, new faces, and I don’t think Bill or Hillary Clinton would ever want to get back and run for anything,” former Democratic Senator Mark Pryor told reporters.

Clinton’s friends have also been weighing in on what is next for Hillary and Bill, predicting they will continue to have influence behind the scenes in the Democratic Party. That also means future endorsements for upcoming elections.

“If someone they knew was running for the Senate or the statehouse or city hall, it would be out of character for them not to be supportive,” Mark McLarty, Bill Clinton’s original White House chief of staff told reporters.

What do you think? Is it time for Hillary to give up politics once and for all?