BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Reveals Herself To Initiate Full-Scale Attack On Trump… Immediately Blows Up In Her Face

Everyone knows Clinton has been doing a slew of media interviews following her 2016 presidential election loss but what she’s done now is really just another excuse for her loss. She’s done everything from blame Trump’s collaboration with Russia to the DNC in ridiculous interviews but her most recent attempt to smear Trump she tried to make a joke that blew up in her face.

The Daily Caller first reported that it all started when Trump tweeted out, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” Hours later he added in another tweet “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

While giving a speech at the Codecon technology event on Wednesday, Clinton addressed the mis-tweet in a truly ridiculous way.

“I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians,” she said in a lame attempt at a joke.

But in reality, she wasn’t kidding, she was trying to fuel the fire created by Democrats over the possible involvement of Russia in the 2016 election. What’s sad is that immediately after she was roasted on Twitter.

