BREAKING: Haley Releases UN Operating Budget With A Massive Cut Of $285 Million For 2018-19

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday night announced what she called “a big step in the right direction,” when she slashed the U.N. biennial operating budget. by a historic amount.

Haley said the plan calls for a $285 million cut for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

“The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known,” Haley said. “We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.”

She added, “This historic reduction in spending – in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable U.N. – is a big step in the right direction.”

The way the U.N. budget works is that once agreed upon, it’s set for a two year period starting on even years, so it would take effect this coming January.

The United States is seeking a $250 million dollar cut in to the U.N. budget for 2018-19, on top of $200 million in savings already proposed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Agence France-Presse reported two weeks ago.

Currently the U.S. pays about 22% of the U.N.’s total budget, or roughly $1.2 billion, and a whopping 28 percent of its peacekeeping effort.

The peacekeeping budget, and the operating budget for the U.N. are two separate set of financials, and under pressure from Donald Trump earlier this year, the peacekeeping budget was cut by $600 million.

Last week, Trump threatened to take funding away from countries who accepted the U.N. resolution to withdraw Jerusalem as the Israeli capitol.

The final tally was 128-9, with 35 nations abstaining, including five members of the European Union.

The U.N. is trying to reverse the decision to declare Jerusalem, the natural capitol of the Jewish people for thousands of years, the capitol of Israel, and yet they still expect the U.S. to foot the bill for their inefficient peacekeeping missions?