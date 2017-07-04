BREAKING: GOP Senator Stabs Trump In The Back, Declares He Is Challenging Him In 2020 Election

President Donald Trump has been facing an attack from Democratic politicians, the liberal media, and even establishment Republicans who are not comfortable with an outsider as President. In fact, politicians in the “Never Trump” camp have already started trying to undermine his leadership by talking about giving him a primary challenge in 2020.

One of the most prominent politicians among the “Never Trump” crowd in Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who recently stated that he sides with liberals over President Trump when it comes to Trump ‘hitting back’ at the press for their relentless attacks against him.

“We differ about really big and important things in this country and then we come together around the First Amendment,” he said about liberals in a recent interview, adding that Trump is “weaponizing distrust.”

“There is an important distinction to draw between bad stories or crappy coverage and the right that citizens have to argue about that and complain — and trying to weaponize distrust,” he commented.

Sasse will soon be traveling to Iowa, the traditional first stop in potential candidates’ campaigns since it holds the nation’s first caucus.

“Well, first of all, let’s be clear why I’m going to be in Iowa this weekend. I don’t want to admit it anywhere, let alone on national TV, but Nebraska lost to Iowa last year in a football game and I lost a bet,” Sassee said in an interview.

“So I have to drive Uber in Iowa next weekend. So that’s the reason I’m going to be in Iowa,” he continued. “It’s about Hawkeyes and Huskers bloodletting on the football field and the aftermath of that.”

What do you think of Sasse’s comments?