BREAKING: George Soros’ Time Is Up, Call For His Arrest Reaches White House

According to reports, a White House Petition is calling for the arrest of George Soros has reached thousands of signatures. The White House will be mandated to respond when and if it reaches 100,000.

The Gateway Pundit reports the petition was created calling for an International Arrest Warrant for Soros. In just a few weeks, it has gained attention on social platforms and garnered 5,500 signatures.

“George Soros is a menace to the free world and stands in the way of making American great again,” the petition states. “He is guilty of the following crimes: 1) Financially supports open sedition in major American cities resulting in millions of dollars of property damage as well as loss of life. 2) Attempts to manipulate democratic elections by donating millions of dollars to his preferred candidates,” the petition reads.

“3) Seeks to curtail American sovereignty. In his own words: ‘The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States…Changing [the] attitude and policies of the United States remains my top priority.’ 4) Is a currency manipulator. Soros initiated a British financial crisis by dumping 10 billion sterling, forcing the devaluation of the currency and gaining a billion dollar profit.”

What do you think? Do you agree Soros should be arrested?