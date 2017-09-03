BREAKING: George Clooney Claims He Made His New Movie Because Of Trump Scapegoating Minorities

George Clooney has proved his talent once again by directing and co-writing his new movie “Suburbicon.” He is already doing press conferences in Italy right now.

The movie illustrates “a dark satire exploring race relations in 1950s America by juxtaposing the plight of an innocent black family —moving into a Levittown-like suburb with their blundering, sinful white neighbors, played by Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.”

During a press conference, Clooney pinpointed Trump’s racism because obviously.

Brace yourselves . . .

So basically it’s a film condemning white people.

Real original Hollywood. Oh, and he’s talking about running for presidency.

Do you think George Clooney is nothing but a clown?