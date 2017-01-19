BREAKING: George Bush SR. Moved To Intensive Care… Please Send Your Prayers

According to shocking new reports, both President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are now in a Houston hospital and will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. According to a statement from his office, the 92-year-old former president was moved to intensive care on Wednesday after being admitted on Saturday.

“Shortly after our previous report on President Bush’s condition, he was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia,” the statement read. “Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation. President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.”

91-year-old Barbara Bush was also admitted on Wednesday as a precaution after she experienced fatigue and coughing.

Previously, the 41st president sent a letter to Trump expressing his regrets that he could not attend Friday’s ceremony, saying both he and the former first lady would “be with you and the country in spirit.”

The letter was sent before he was hospitalized for breathing problems.

“I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country,” Bush senior wrote on January 10. “If I can ever be of help, please let me know.”

Will you pray for George and Barbara Bush?