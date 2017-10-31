BREAKING: FULL Manafort’s Report, He Is Brought Down By Mueller, Here Are The Charges

Robert Manafort was the main target of reports last week after Mueller had gotten a court to approve charges. He has now turned himself in:

According to Reuters – Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to media reports.

Manafort arrived at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington field office, television video showed. He was to surrender to federal authorities, the New York Times and CNN reported, citing sources.

The charges against Manafort would be the first arising from the investigation by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed to look into alleged Russian meddling to sway the election in favor of Trump.

The charges against Manafort would include tax fraud, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A federal grand jury issued the indictment on Friday and a federal judge ordered it sealed, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding it could be unsealed as soon as Monday.

Manafort associate Rick Gates would also surrender, the Times reported.

Lawyers for Gates and Manafort would not immediately return calls for comment.

Here’s the reports on what he’s being charged with:

Paul J Manafort, Jr., 68 of Alexandria, Va., and Richard W. Gates III, of Richmond Va., have been indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2017, in the district of Columbia. The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of foreign principle, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Manafort is the first of many to be indicted by Muller and his team of democrats, we’ll have to wait and see who’s next.