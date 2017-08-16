BREAKING: Fox News Reveals Eric Bolling’s Replacement… Fans Are Surprised

Last week Fox News host Eric Bolling was suspended after rumors spread that he was sending inappropriate photos of himself to female colleagues. It is not surprising that the network is in final talks about his replacement, but who they are thinking of hiring may come as a major shock to you.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Laura Ingraham, conservative commentator, is set to host her own show on Fox News as Bolling’s replacement. The first to post this unexpected news on Monday to their Twitter feed was Matt Drudge.

Matt wrote, “FALL PREVIEW: Laura Ingraham’s prime time to shine! After years in the trenches, much deserved.”

This news has been reported after footage emerged of Bolling referring to one of his accusers, Caroline Heldman, as Dr. McHottie” during his Fox News show.

Heldman revealed that the harassment actually intensified after the interview concluded.

Heldman expressed all of this in a lengthy Facebook post, “[Bolling] said he wanted to fly me out to New York for in-studio hits and to have ‘fun.’ He asked me to have meals with him on several occasions, but I found excuses not to go. Once, he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex.”

She continued, “My only surprise is that it took this long for people to come forward about Bolling’s behavior, which has been wildly inappropriate for years.”

Unfortunately this is bad news for fans of Bolling, as many were hoping that he would be able to bounce back from these accusations. It would seem that his career with Fox News is really over now that Ingraham is set to be his replacement.

