BREAKING: Fox News Just Hired Sickening Liberal, They Are Falling Apart

Amid the chaos at Fox News, CEO James Murdoch has come under fire for allegations that he is trying to push Fox News in a more liberal direction.

Earlier this month, Rupert Murdoch’s son sparked controversy when he fired the network’s all-time most popular host Bill O’Reilly. Now, Murdoch is rubbing salt in the wound by hiring liberal Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov, who has made guest appearances on the network.

“In this role, effective immediately, she will offer political analysis and insight across FNC and Fox Business Network’s daytime and prime time programming,” a Fox News statement read.

Tarlov has already started bragging about pushing Fox News in a more liberal direction.

“I’m thrilled to join Fox News as a contributor,” she said. “Over the last two years on Fox and Fox Business, I’ve gotten the opportunity to give voice to the liberal way of life and feel it’s more important than ever to continue this valuable bipartisan dialogue.”

“It’s official!” she tweeted after the announcement was officially made. “@foxnews contributor fun to ensue. Apologies in advance as you’ll still hate my voice.”