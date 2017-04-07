BREAKING: Fox News Just Got Just Got Horrible News… They Will Never Be The Same

This week, a woman filed what marks the third lawsuit against Fox News with claims of racial discrimination.

Fox News credit collections manager Monica Douglas has joined Tichaona Brown and Tables Wright in suing the network over allegations that they were racially harassed while working for the network. All three of the women worked in Fox’s payroll department and center around Judy Slate, who was recently fired for “abhorrent behavior.”

In her lawsuit, Douglas claims that Slater told her she has “black eyes,” noting that she preferred the eyes of the “Aryan race.” Slater also allegedly called Brooklyn “the murder capital of the world” and said she was unwilling to “even be near black people.”

Even though Slater was fired, Douglas is bringing the lawsuit because she claims Fox executives were aware of Slater’s behavior and did nothing. She also claims Slater pressured her to keep quiet in the hostile environment.

The last thing Fox News needs right now amid the repeated scandals is a lawsuit. What do you think about this?