BREAKING: Fox News Just Fired One Of Your Favorite Hosts… It’s Starting To Crumble

Fox News Channel has officially decided to part ways with Bob Beckel, the co-host of its primetime program, “The Five.”

“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee,” the network said in a statement.

Beckel, a longtime political consultant, joined Fox News in 2000 and had a years-long tenure on “The Five” when it aired in the late afternoon. He departed in 2015 while recuperating from back surgery is a split that was less than amicable.

“We tried to work with Bob for months, but we couldn’t hold ‘The Five’ hostage to one man’s personal issues,” Bill Shine said in a statement at the time. “He took tremendous advantage of our generosity, empathy, and goodwill and we simply came to the end of the road with him.”

Beckel returned to Fox News in 2017 after some work with CNN and appeared to be greeted with open arms. On Tuesday evening, Fox News’ human-resources department was reportedly made aware of a complaint about a “racially insensitive remark.” After conducting an internal investigation, they made the decision to part ways with Beckel.

According to Douglas Wigdor, an attorney who represents several current and former Fox News employees, executives at the network attempted to get the employee to withdraw the complaint.

“As with our other 22 clients, we intend on holding 21st Century Fox accountable for these actions and will be filing multiple other complaints in other matters next week,” Wigdor said.

This is not good news for Fox News, who has faced controversy after controversy this month.