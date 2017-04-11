BREAKING: Fox News Issues Game Changing Announcement

According to recent reports, 21st Century Fox has just announced that it will be investigating the allegations of sexual harassment against Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“21st Century Fox investigates all complaints and we have asked the law firm Paul Weiss to continue assisting the company in these serious matters,” the company said in a statement regarding the issue.

Wendy Walsh, a former periodic guest on “The O’Reilly Factor,” reportedly made the complaint to the network’s workplace misconduct hotline last week. Walsh, a psychologist and radio host, claims that O’Reilly took back his offer to help her land a job at Fox after she declined his invitation to join him in his hotel suite after a dinner.

Either Fox or O’Reilly allegedly paid out $13 million to settle harassment cases against the host.

Paul Weiss, the law firm on the case, is the same one hired by 21st Century Fox after sexual harassment claims surface against former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes. Ailes was forced to resign just a few days after Paul Weiss launched its investigation.

O’Reilly has denied wrongdoing and claims he was unfairly targeted. He has not given any further comments on the situation. In the wake of the allegations, more than 60 companies have dropped their ads from the Fox News program. Before the scandal, had been the highest-rated cable news program for 15 consecutive years.