BREAKING: Fox News Is About To Fire Another Broadcaster… Things Are About To Get Messy

This week, liberals have been gunning for Jesse Watters after he made a comment about Ivanka Trump that many felt was offensive. Now, it appears that Watters is close to being fired from Fox News just one week after Bill O’Reilly was booted from the network over sexual harassment allegations.

On Tuesday’s show, Watters commented on a video clip of Ivanka, saying he “really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.” Some interpreted this comment as a joke about oral sex.

WATCH: Jesse Watters on Fox News re Ivanka Trump: "I really like how she was speaking into that microphone" pic.twitter.com/HoJHLpMtq1 — Yashar (@yashar) April 26, 2017

Watters reportedly announced on Wednesday that he will be taking a sudden vacation from the network. O’Reilly did the same thing right before he was fired—and we all know he never came back.

“I’m going to be taking a vacation with my family, so I’m not going to be here tomorrow,” Watters said during The Five last night. “I’ll be back on Monday, so don’t miss me too much.”

What do you think? Did Watters cross the line or are things being blown out of proportion?