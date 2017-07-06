BREAKING: Fox Fires Top Employee, The Purge Begins

On Monday, 21st Century Fox found itself in yet another scandal when their sports group was forced to fire Jaime Horowitz, a top executive. The decision follows a sexual harassment investigation into him.

“Everyone at Fox Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to—should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times,” Eric Shanks, the president of Fox Sports, said in an email to employees. “These values are non-negotiable.”

The company did not explicitly confirm the reason why Horowitz had been fired or whether the results of the investigation played a role.

Now, it appears Horowitz has hired lawyer Patricia Glaser to represent him in the matter.

“The way Jamie has been treated by Fox is appalling,” Ms. Glaser said in a statement. “At no point in his tenure was there any mention of his superiors or human resources of any misconduct, nor an inability to adhere to professional conduct. Jaime was hired by Fox to do a job—the job that until today he has performed in an exemplary fashion. Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended.”

Daniel Petrocelli, a lawyer representing Fox Sports, issued a statement in response.

“Mr. Horowitz’s termination was fully warranted and his lawyer’s accusations are ill-informed and misguided,” he argued.

Fox’s decision to fire Horowitz without a public lawsuit or pressure from the public demonstrates a significant change within the organization. Still, this marks another scandal for a company that has already been facing several accusations of sexual harassment.