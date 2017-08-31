BREAKING: Feds Makes Sickening Announcement About Hillary Clinton

An open-records request made by a lawyer seeking to have Hillary Clinton punished for perjury was rejected by the FBI this week. They said that the former Secretary of State’s case is not interesting enough for the FBI to release files on her.

According to The Washington Times, attorney Ty Clevenger has been making an effort to get Clinton and her personal lawyers disbarred for their handling of her official emails during her time as Secretary of State.

Unfortunately however, his efforts have been met with a great deal of resistance among lawyers, and to make matters even worse, his request for information from the FBI’s files has been denied.

“You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” FBI records management section chief David M. Hard mentioned to Clevenger in a letter sent yesterday. “It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA.”

Clevenger was shocked by the letter because he thought it was clear why Clinton’s case was of public interest.

“I’m just stunned. This is exactly what I would have expected had Mrs. Clinton won the election, but she didn’t. It looks like the Obama Administration is still running the FBI,” Clevenger stated. “How can a story receive national news coverage and not be a matter of public interest? If this is the new standard, then there’s no such thing as a public interest exception.”