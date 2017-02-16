BREAKING: Federal Judge Moves To Impeach Donald Trump… It’s Happening

Ever since Donald Trump became our nation’s 45th president, Democrats have been desperately trying to impeach him. Now, one GOP judge is following suit—demanding that Trump’s presidency should be brought to an end just one month after it began.

Lawnewz reported that former Ohio Judge Mark Painter, a Republican, has just published an editorial criticizing President Trump. He specifically cited Trump’s attack on Nordstrom, the Pentagon renting space at Trump Tower, and several other potential conflicts of interest with his businesses.

“In any time except our post-factual era, no office holder, much less the president, could get away with any one of the dozens of dazzlingly illegal things Trump has already done,” Painter, who served as a judge for 30 years, wrote. “They would forfeit office immediately.”

Painter also referred to Trump as “the leader of the band of Mad Hatters occupying the White House” and labeled his presidency “dangerous.” He also asserted that Trump knows nothing about “American values,” the Constitution, or the separation of powers.

“Trump must be impeached and remove with all haste,” Painter concluded.

What do you think of Painter’s comments? Will Trump be impeached?