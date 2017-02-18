BREAKING: FBI Makes Major Announcement About Trump… This Changes Everything

Ever since President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Democrats have been trying to construct a narrative that Trump and his team have colluded with the Russian government. Prominent politicians have pushed this ridiculous idea by questioning Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recently, ABC News issued a report about Russians attempting to develop contacts and acquire a mole inside the White House. Within the report, they admitted that this has been an ongoing effort since the Cold War. They even contradicted themselves in their own article.

“A senior intelligence official told ABC News last night that no evidence gathered by the FBI so far suggests Trump associates knew they were talking to Russian intelligence officers.”

ABC may have buried the lead, but it didn’t go unnoticed by NBC News reporter Pete Williams.

“They found no indication that there was any collusion,” Williams commented. “One official told me today, ‘You never know with the Russians,’ but there is no confirmed connection between these Trump associates and any Russian intelligence figures.”

With this narrative dead in the water, we’re sure the media is already in search of a new scandal to smear President Trump with—but it’s only a matter of time before those go down, too.