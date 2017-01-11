BREAKING: FBI Makes Huge Announcement About Hillary Clinton… It’s Finally Happening

The FBI shocked the nation this week when they announced that they are almost certain foreign intelligence agencies penetrated her email server. While the nation was focused on the red carpet, the FBI quietly released 300 pages of Clinton emails.

The correspondence includes exchanges between FBI officials right before the official investigation into Clinton was opened and arguments between State Department personnel and law enforcement officials. The majority of these fights are centered around whether a document contained personal information or classified information.

In one particularly shocking exchange, an FBI official claims that his bureau believes Clinton’s server was hacked.

“The FBI did find that hostile foreign actors successfully gained access to the personal email accounts of individuals associated,” one email reads.

If that assertion is correct, it proves that House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul was right in November when he argued that Clinton had exposed some of the “most classified, sensitive secrets in the federal government, many of them covert operations.”

“Our adversaries have this very sensitive information, that not only jeopardizes her and national security at home but the men and women serving overseas,” McCaul argued. “In my opinion, quite frankly, it’s treason.”

What do you think? Does Clinton belong behind bars?