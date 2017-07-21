BREAKING: FBI Launches Massive Investigation Into Ivanka Trump… She Needs Our Support Now

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is facing a major setback this week after 20 elected Democrats wrote a letter demanding that her security clearance be reviewed by the FBI.

The group claims Ivanka breached regulations that require her to disclose not just any foreign meeting she has attended, but also those involving her brother or husband. The contacts are required to be put in a form known as SF-86. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were central figures in her father’s election.

The controversial letter was dispatched to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, demanding that he carry out a review of Ivanka’s security clearance process. The demand follows new information that her brother Donald Trump Jr. and her husband held a meeting last summer with a Russian lawyer willing to provide incriminating material about Hillary Clinton.

“As a member of the White House staff and close adviser to the president, Ms. Trump applied for a security clearance, and, as a result, was required to disclose her own foreign contacts as well as those of her spouse and siblings,” wrote congressman Don Beyer.

“We are concerned that Ivanka Trump may have engaged in similar deception. For example, did she disclose her husband’s meeting with Sergei Kislyak and Sergey Gorkov?” Beyer continued. “Did she disclose her brother’s and husband’s meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya? Did she accurately disclose her own foreign contacts in her initial filing, which reports suggest may be numerous?”

The FBI has not yet publicly responded to the request.