BREAKING: Famous Hollywood Legend Suddenly Passes… Fans Calling For Prayers

Those with an appreciation for classic Hollywood and the arts are mourning the loss of actress Emmanuelle Riva. Just four years ago, Riva was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Amour. She passed away this week at the age of 89.

The New York Times reported that Riva’s death has been confirmed by her agent, Anne Alvares Correa. The cause of death was cancer.

Riva was best known for her role in the 1959 classic Hiroshima Mon Amour. The film put her in the center of the French New Wave of cinema and the talented actress won the French equivalent of an Oscar for the film. For the next few years, she had numerous roles in the movies, television and the stage. She was known for being extremely selective in the roles she took on.

“I refused as many offers as I accepted,” she told The New York Times in 2013. “I refused commercial roles. But it was wrong, I have been too extreme, and I don’t say it was good.”

Amour was her best part in years and once again put her talent on the map internationally. In the role, she played an elderly woman who is failing both mentally and physically.

Will you pray for Riva’s friends and family during this difficult time?