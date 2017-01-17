BREAKING: Famous Celebrity Launches Campaign To Impeach Trump… It’s Starting

With Donald Trump just days away from becoming our nation’s 45th president, Democrats are digging deep for ways to stop him from entering the White House.

The Huffington Post reported that Congressional Democrats led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren plan to introduce legislation that would require Trump to divest his business holdings in order to avoid conflicts of interest while serving in the White House. The President Conflict of Interest Act would require the president and vice president, their spouses and any minor or dependent children to divest all personal financial holdings that could create a conflict of interest.

They would also be required to place any resulting assets into a blind trust governed by an independent trustee. The bill would formally implement the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, banning government officials from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, by declaring the violation of financial conflict-of-interest laws and provisions by the president to be considered a high crime, punishable by impeachment.

What do you think? Are you tired of democrats targeting Trump?