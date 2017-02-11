BREAKING: Eric Trump Comes Forward With Stunning Admission, Shocks The Nation

This week, Donald Trump’s son Eric participated in his first interview since his father entered the White House. For weeks, Eric has stayed out of the spotlight as liberals have attacked his family’s brands and businesses. Now, he is breaking his silence to tell America that the Trump Organization continues to thrive.

“We have an amazing team,” Eric told reporters. “We have amazing people. We function incredibly well and we know what everybody does. There is no second-guessing who is responsible for what.”

“We act as a family unit and we have incredible loyalty,” he added, “and everybody works incredibly hard and is incredibly good at what they do.”

Eric went on to address the effects his father’s presidency has had on the family business and relationships.

“The biggest thing in the world is what he is doing,” he responded, confidently. “And we would never want to do anything to remotely jeopardize that. So, we were the first people to raise our hands and say, you know what, let’s not build anything [else] overseas.”

When his father took office, Eric and his older brother Donald Jr. took over the Trump Organization. In the interview, he shed some light on the division of responsibilities.

“I made the purchases of every single one of those golf course, and I rebuilt every single one of those properties,” Eric commented. “I know their attics better than anybody and I know the mechanical systems better than anybody.”

