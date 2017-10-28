BREAKING: Eric Bolling Son’s Cause Of Death Exposed

Former Fox News commentator Eric Bolling’s son died of an accidental opioid overdose, the anchor announced Thursday.

“Just received some tragic news from the Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids. Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.” Bolling wrote in a post on Facebook.

Bolling was suspended from his post at Fox News in August following sexual harassment allegations, and ultimately fired from Fox News in September. He was accused by multiple female coworkers of sending sexually explicit photos.

Eric Chase Bolling, his 19-year-old son was found dead on the same day as Bolling left the network.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

The same day it was discovered that Chase Bolling died from an opioid overdose, Trump gave a speech declaring opioid abuse a national health emergency.

Trump said, “Beyond the shocking death toll, the terrible measure of the opioid crisis includes the families ripped apart, and for many communities a generation of lost potential and opportunity.”

Opioid abuse is a very pervasive issue facing every demographic and every social class in this country. Opioid medication is easily available, prescribed by doctors people trust, highly addictive, and very dangerous.

The addiction to the medication serves as a gateway to much cheeper and much more dangerous alternatives to opioids, such as heroin.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from opioid addiction, please, get the help you need. There is no shame in admitting that you need help managing an addiction, it takes strength. It’s easy to quit with the help of professionals and the support of those around you, so again, if you or anybody you know is in need of help, get that help now.