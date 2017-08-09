BREAKING: Eric Bolling ‘Accuser’ Confesses…

On Saturday, Fox News host Eric Bolling was suspended from the network after he was accused of sexual harassment. Now, one of his alleged “accusers” has come forward to say that she was never harassed by Bolling at all.

After Bolling was suspended, rumors that he texted unsolicited photos of male genitalia to two colleagues at Fox Business Network and one colleague at Fox News spread like wildfire. Many speculated Fox News Channel contributor Michelle Fields was behind the claims and several sources alleged she was one of the women involved.

Now, Fields has taken to Twitter to shoot down these rumors.

“False. I’m not one of the women in @yashar’s story & Eric Bolling was nothing but professional when I worked w/ him,” Fields wrote. “Pls stop spreading lies.”

Fields was dragged into this scandal after the New York Daily News published a story arguing that the Fox News host “once asked contributors Michelle Fields and Katie Pavlich to rank Democratic political perverts as though sexual perversion against women was all fun and games.”

This comes at a time when many of Bolling’s supporters are arguing this is a tactic by the left to shut down Trump advocates. What do you think of this?