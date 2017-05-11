BREAKING: Duck Dynasty Family Suffers Tragic Loss… Please Send Your Prayers

This week, the Duck Dynasty family is mourning the death of a family member, who lost his life to cancer. This is a devastating blow for the close-knit family, and the way they handled the loss was truly heartwarming.

“Out of eight homes on our little street, the four Robertson brothers live in four of them,” Missy wrote on her blog. “The other four are filled with either extended family or good friends.”

Chris and John Howard, Korie Robertson’s parents, live in one of those homes. Korie is married to the CEO of Duck Commander, Willie Robertson. John and Chrys have appeared in many Duck Dynasty episodes.

“This past week one of my cousins lost his battle with cancer and gained his heavenly reward,” Chris posted on Instagram this week, asking for prayers.

“Let’s all just slow it down a bit and write down what we’ve learned about God. Then tell someone else. Thank you, Glenn Durham, for fearlessly doing that your whole life,” she added.

Will you send your prayers to the family?