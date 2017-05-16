BREAKING: Donald Trump Recruits Fox News Host… This Changes Everything

It appears President Donald Trump is not entirely satisfied with the way White House Press

Secretary Sean Spicer has been handling his job. Spicer has earned some respect for enduring

the increasingly vicious liberal press, but he has not yet succeeded in reining them in.

According to two different news agencies, Trump has decided to prime a brand new person to

take over his job—and it could be one of the most beloved personalities on Fox News.

As we know, Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to standing up to liberal extremists.

She was once married to far-left San Francisco Mayor and current California Lieutenant

Governor Gavin Newsom.

A recent article in the New York Times noted that Trump “has spent several hours with Mr.

Spicer this week, praising his television ‘ratings’ during the briefings.” The piece also noted that

“Mr. Trump has raised the Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle to allies as a possible press

secretary.”

In a separate piece, Mediate also stated that Guilfoyle is a strong candidate, noting she has

“been making a push for the White House press secretary role.”