BREAKING: Donald Trump Just Did It… Say Goodbye Comey, It’s Over

Yesterday, President Donald Trump fired James Comey, director of the F.B.I. Trump abruptly terminated the law enforcement official who was leading a wide-ranging criminal investigation into whether his advisers colluded with the Russian government to impact the 2016 presidential election.

The move was bold and very controversial. Liberals immediately argued that this was political interference by “a sitting president into an existing investigation by the nation’s leading law enforcement agency.” Democrats are now calling for an independent prosecutor to take over the investigation.

Trump justified the firing by reminding the public about Comey’s irresponsible handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump said in his letter to Comey, which was released to reporters by the White House.

The White House notes that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein encouraged Trump’s decision.

Liberal extremist Senator Chuck Schumer called the decision a “big mistake” and a “rash decision” that could make Americans suspect a cover-up.

Comey learned from news reports that he had been fired while addressing bureau employees in Los Angeles. When television screens in the background began flashing the news, he thought it was a prank. Just last week, Comey appeared on Capitol Hill saying he had “no regrets” about the decisions he made, but that he felt “mildly nauseous” that his actions had tipped the election in Trump’s favor.

“It is essential that we find new leadership for the F.B.I. that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Trump wrote in a statement about his decision.

Earlier this week, Trump said Comey was “the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton” and accused her of giving “a free pass for many bad deeds.”

What do you think of Trump’s decision? Was he entirely justified?