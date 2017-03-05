BREAKING: Donald Trump Just Did What No One Ever Thought He Would

After his first travel ban was shut down by Democrats, President Trump is expected to sign a revised

executive order early next week. The measure will ban travel from several Middle Eastern and African

countries in an effort to prevent radical Islamic terror from reaching the United States.

On Saturday, a senior administration official confirmed that Trump’s new executive order could come

around as early as Monday. That’s welcome news for most Americans, who voted for Trump in part

because of his strict approach to national security.

One of his first official acts was to sign executive orders that put the U.S. refugee program on hold and

stop travel from seven primarily-Muslim countries. Last week, Trump made it clear that he fully intends

to fulfill his campaign promise—despite opposition from liberals.

“It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting

cannot occur,” Trump said. “We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside American. And we

cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists…”

This has been an uphill battle for Trump. The federal appeals court blocked parts of Trump’s executive

orders and denied his administration’s request to immediately lift the ban.

This new order could be a huge step forward for our national security. Do you agree?