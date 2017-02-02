BREAKING: Donald Trump Just Ended CNN… They’re Through

Donald Trump’s administration has officially cut ties with CNN after repeated disrespect and corruption. Now, they’re refusing to send spokespeople or surrogates on the network’s shows. This has prevented the major news outlet from having any administration voices on-air.

“We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda,” a White House official commented, adding that CNN is not one of those places.

“They’re trying to cull CNN from the herd,” one reporter wrote, asserting this is the White House’s attempt to lower the network’s ratings.

The last appearance was made by Kellyanne Conway on January 8, though officials within the White House are still answering questions from reporters.

Of course, liberals are spewing ridiculous theories about this, forgetting that Barack Obama had similar arguments with Fox News. A former member of his administration noted there were times where “we sent people on other networks and not on Fox.”

What do you think? Is this treatment of CNN completely justified or is President Trump taking things too far?