BREAKING: Donald Trump To Actually Be Impeached

Ever since Donald Trump got into the White House, liberals have been trying to kick him out. But that was taken to a new level this week when a top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee filed an “Articles of Inquiry” into the president, marking the first step in the process of impeaching a federal official.

According to reports, Congressman Jerrold Nadler is attempting to impeach Trump. Nobody has made this move since 1995 when Republicans brought two charges on then-president Bill Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice attached to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Paula Jones. Clinton was ultimately acquitted of these charges by the Senate but is unclear what will happen with Trump.

“Donald Trump has refused to step away from his business interests in any meaningful way,” Nadler said in a statement about his decision. “His foreign entanglements are likely unconstitutional, he has repeatedly refused to disclose his financial assets, and he is clouded by the specter of Russian intervention in the election and his Administration.”

Reports indicate the Judiciary Committee must respond to the Articles within 14 legislative days. If the committee fails to do so, Congressman Nadler could bring the matter directly to the floor of the House of Representatives.

What do you think? Will Nadler’s attempts be successful?