BREAKING: Disturbing Transcations With Russia Found In Fusion GPS Bank Records, You Won’t Believe How Much

Unsealed court documents regarding the lawsuit over Fusion GPS’s bank records have recently been unsealed by a federal judge on Tuesday, revealing new details of payments made last year to the opposition research firm that commissioned the infamous Trump dossier.

The documents also shed new light on requests made by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about payments that Fusion GPS made to journalists.

Richard Leon, a federal judge in the district court in Washington, D.C., was the judge who unsealed the documents. The documents list 112 transactions involving Fusion GPS. Most of the transactions were redacted, except for transactions between two law firms that worked on Russia-related projects last year.

Perkins Coie, the law firm that represented the Clinton campaign and DNC, paid Fusion a total of $1,024,408 between May 24, 2016 and Dec. 28, 2016, the records show.

The largest payment was made just before the election. Perkins Coie made a $365,275 payment to Fusion GPS on Oct. 28, 2016, according to the records. The payment made in December was later than anybody previously thought had happened.

The list of transactions leaves out what was paid to the former British intelligence official who wrote the Russian dossier, Christopher Steele. The firm reportedly paid Steele a total of $168,000 for his work, which lasted from June 2016 until the election.

The records show that Fusion was also paid $523,651 by the law firm BakerHostetler between March 7, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2016.

The committee also seeks records “related to Fusion’s payments to journalists who have reported on Russia issues relevant to its investigation.” Which could be another bomb shell just waiting to drop.