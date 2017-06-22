BREAKING: Devastation At Texas-Mexico Border… 550 Victims

There is a major crisis at our country’s southern border, but the mainstream media seems to be entirely content not reporting on it.

According to The Washington Times, assaults on U.S. Border Patrol agents have spiked to a shocking level this year. Between January 1 and June 1, there were 550 assaults on agents. That’s up from 300 assaults at this same time last year.

The eye-opening statistics were revealed by Carlo Provost, the acting chief of the Border Patrol. During a recent testimony on gang activity among the illegal immigrant population, Provost used the numbers as a warning. According to Provost, many of the assaults were “rocking” incidents, involving those on the Mexican side of the border tossing large boulders over the fence in an attempt to injure agents.

The news comes after reports that an agent was kidnapped by an illegal immigrant and hacked with a machete. The agent was found critically injured at the side of the road. Though few details have been released at this time, some reports say the agent lost fingers and other limbs in the incident.

What do you think? Do you appreciate the men and the women who guard our borders every day to keep our country safe? Thank goodness we have a president in the White House who is not willing to turn a blind eye.