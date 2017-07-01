BREAKING: Devastating Rumors Surround Tom Selleck… Please Show Your Support

It’s a rough week for fans of Tom Selleck.

Rumors are circulating that the American actor, best known for his role on the television series Magnum P.I., will announce his retirement from acting at the age of 72.

“As we get older, there are phases of life that we enter into, and being an actor just isn’t fun anymore,” source who remained anonymous claims Selleck said.

For a little while on Friday evening, #ThankYouTom was a trending hashtag on Twitter.

“You’ve accomplished everything I ever dreamed of #ThankYouTom.”

— @DesireePlum, 30 Jun 2017

Many fans have been left wondering what is leading Selleck to make the decision now.