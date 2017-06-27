BREAKING: Devastating News About Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg got a wake-up call when House Republicans came together to demand that she recuse herself from the upcoming hearing of President Donald Trump’s travel ban case this fall.

58 Republicans drafted and signed a letter arguing that Ginsburg is “required by law” to recuse herself from the case because of comments she made about Trump during an interview last July.

“There is no doubt that your impartiality can be reasonably questioned; indeed, it would be unreasonable not to question your impartiality,” GOP lawmakers wrote. “Failure to recuse yourself from any such case would violate the law and undermine the credibility of the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Here is the full statement:

Signed this letter to Justice Ginsburg demanding her recusal from cases involving the Trump Admin due to her previous comments #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/pXzYuv5gKi — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) June 26, 2017

The concerns stem from comments Ginsburg made in an interview last summer when she told CNN’s Joan Biskupic Trump was a “faker.”

“He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego,” she said at the time. Later, she noted that she “regretted” making the comments, but Trump still called for her resignation.

On Monday, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) took to Twitter and agreed that Ginsburg should recuse herself.

“Justice Ginsburg has demonstrated an anti-Trump bias and her actions have caused her impartiality to be in question,” he wrote. “We write to Ginsburg: no doubt that your impartiality can be reasonably questioned…would be unreasonable not to question impartiality.”