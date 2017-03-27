BREAKING: Devastating Arrest Rocks Democratic Party, Can You Guess Who It Is?

Recently, many conservative outlets ran the story of Rasmea Odeh and how she killed two Jewish students as they were shopping in 1969. She was convicted and placed in jail when she immigrated here for allegedly lying about her history to gain citizenship. Ultimately, she blamed the whole thing on PTSD.

The terrorist-turned-activist gained notoriety in the US following her involvement with the Women’s March and “A Day Without Women.” In a letter to The Guardian, Odeh urged women to join a “new wave of militant feminist struggle.”

Now it appears Rasmea Odeh was arrested and will be stripped of her citizenship. Immigration authorities discovered that she failed to disclose that she had been imprisoned in Israel for committing two acts of terror. In 1980, she was released from prison following a prisoner exchange.

She will now be forced to leave the country. As part of her plea, Odeh will not have to spend time in U.S. prison.

What do you think? Does she deserve to be deported for her crimes?