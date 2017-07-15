BREAKING: Devastating Announcement About Jimmy Carter… Please Pray

On Thursday, former President Jimmy Carter had a major medical scare when he collapsed due to dehydration in Winnipeg, Canada. Carter reportedly collapsed while he was helping build a Habitat for Humanity home.

A volunteer said he saw Carter collapse after working in the sun for about an hour. The former president’s bodyguards rushed to his aid and transported him to a nearby vehicle. Firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene and an ambulance rushed Carter to St. Boniface Hospital.

He remains hospitalized at this time. A Habitat for Humanity spokesman told reporters Carter was treated as a precaution, for observation.

“He’s asked us to continue with our day,” commented Jonathan Reckford, CEO for Habitat for Humanity International. “He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.”

Carter is a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity and was scheduled to continue building through Friday with his wife Rosalynn. Please send your prayers his way.